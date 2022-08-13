 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia from above: Afton scenic overlook

Virginia from above

Visitors spend time on the views of the valley about 1,000 feet below and mountains beyond at a scenic spot on Rockfish Gap Turnpike near Afton, Virginia on Sunday, July 31, 2022. This drone photo was taken from Scenic overlook on Interstate 64. Flying the drone is not allowed at nearby Shenandoah National Park; however, there are scenic overlooks, including McCormick Gap, Calf Mountain and Sawmill Run. Visitors also can find three historical markers at the I-64 overlook, Greenwood-Afton Rural Historic District, Fight of Richard C. duPont and Rockfish Gap Meeting.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

Visitors took in the views of the valley, about 1,000 feet below, and the mountains beyond at a scenic spot on Rockfish Gap Turnpike near Afton on July 31.

This drone photo was taken from the scenic overlook on Interstate 64.

Flying the drone is not allowed at nearby Shenandoah National Park; however, there are scenic overlooks, including McCormick Gap, Calf Mountain and Sawmill Run.

Visitors can also find three historical markers at the I-64 overlook: the Greenwood-Afton Rural Historic District, the Flight of Richard C. duPont and the Rockfish Gap Meeting.

