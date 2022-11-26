Virginia from Above: An aerial view of the Cityscape

While experimenting with drones for the past few months, I’ve been curious to see how I can leverage the small camera sensor in the drone to make a large image.

Earlier this month, I woke up early to try and make a panorama-like photo of the city. To make this image, I combined about a dozen pictures into one.

One of the challenges of making this photo is maintaining a good exposure for both shadows and highlights. This is seen more clearly in the shadows.

In addition to this photo, I made a time-lapse that will hopefully show the city as the seasons change.

