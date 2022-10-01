Virginia from above: Autumn spice from Pumpkinville

Over the past 27 years, Pumpkinville in Toano in James City County has been a popular place for families and friends looking for a picturesque place with fall activities.

“It’s a family-owned farm, and it’s all about kids. On weekends, we have inflatables up; we’ve got a hayride and a train ride,” says George Crandol, who helps Pumpkinville owners Clint Allen and Berry Allen.

“We had a couple where their daughter came up from North Carolina who used to live here. They came because they always come to Pumpkinville every year and when she’s seen Pumpkinville is open, she called her dad and she said, ‘We gotta go.’

“He was fishing. He quit fishing and came up here,” Berry Allen said with a laugh.