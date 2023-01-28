 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia From Above

Virginia From Above: Richmond Marine Terminal

Richmond Marine Terminal, formerly known as the Port of Richmond and the Richmond Deepwater Terminal, is seen on Friday. The port is located along the James River, about 5 miles south of downtown Richmond.

Since acquiring my drone piloting license, I’ve always been curious what the port would look like from a few feet in the air.

While on the ground, it appears hidden, with the only thing giving it away being the large containers that are seen just off Interstate 95.

Built in 1940, the facility on approximately 121 acres is home to a domestic and international freight and distribution center, including waterborne, rail and truck shippers throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

The port allows the transport of large cargo using the James and then is sent off to its final destination.

