Virginia from Above: State Fair of Virginia

Drone Column

State Fair of Virginia is illuminated by a Ferris wheel, thrill rides and lights from food vendors at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, VA., on the first day of the state fair, September 23, 2022. The state fair, which was inaugurated in 1854 and will run through Oct. 2, has been attracted between 200,000 and 250,000 attendances in recent years. The state fair offers various entertainments, including a pig racing, a circus, a rodeo, carnival games, music concerts and rides for all ages and it also has been called Virginia's largest outdoor classroom for its educational field trip program for students. As you walk around the fair, it is hard to miss fair foods, such as funnel cakes, cotton candy, kettle corn, BBQ and even craft beer. "I like pretty much everything," Elisabet (Lissi) Dalton, 6, of Goochland, said about the fair after getting one of kids' rides with her younger sisters.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

Students at Petersburg High School have fresh and vegetable options to choose from as they go through the lunch line on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The 2022 State Fair of Virginia was illuminated by a Ferris wheel, thrill rides and lights from food vendors at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County during its first day on Friday.

The state fair, which was inaugurated in 1854, has attracted between 200,000 and 250,000 attendees in recent years. The event, which runs through Oct. 2, offers various forms of entertainment, including pig racing, a circus, a rodeo, carnival games, music concerts and rides for all ages.

It has also been called Virginia’s largest outdoor classroom for its educational field trip program for students.

As you walk around the fair, it’s hard to miss the fair foods, such as funnel cake, cotton candy, kettle corn, BBQ and even craft beer. “I like pretty much everything” about the fair, said Elisabet “Lissi” Dalton, 6, of Goochland County, after enjoying a kids ride with her younger sisters.

Amazon confirms 'Prime early access sale' for October

