Virginia from Above: State Fair of Virginia

The 2022 State Fair of Virginia was illuminated by a Ferris wheel, thrill rides and lights from food vendors at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County during its first day on Friday.
The state fair, which was inaugurated in 1854, has attracted between 200,000 and 250,000 attendees in recent years. The event, which runs through Oct. 2, offers various forms of entertainment, including pig racing, a circus, a rodeo, carnival games, music concerts and rides for all ages.
It has also been called Virginia’s largest outdoor classroom for its educational field trip program for students.
As you walk around the fair, it’s hard to miss the fair foods, such as funnel cake, cotton candy, kettle corn, BBQ and even craft beer. “I like pretty much everything” about the fair, said Elisabet “Lissi” Dalton, 6, of Goochland County, after enjoying a kids ride with her younger sisters.