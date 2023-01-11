Virginia General Assembly starts with hope for cooperation

The 2023 General Assembly launched Wednesday with a prayer in the House of Delegates for less.

"Give us less anger and divisiveness, less pride ... less empty words," prayed the Rev. Brad Burke of the Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market.

"Give us less bitterness and pettiness," he added.

It was "not the usual" House invocation, said Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. Though he's not a member of Burke's church, he enjoys worshiping there.

And Burke's hopes for the session are what Gilbert wants, too.

His wish list for the session, for instance, focuses on addressing the learning losses K-12 students suffered during the height of the pandemic, supporting teachers and police and providing tax relief for Virginians.

"I would hope that everyone would agree on putting more money back in Virginians' pockets," Gilbert said.

Democrats are likely to battle on that last issue, as Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said Virginia has too many unmet meets to go along with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's $1 billion tax relief program.

But while Gilbert complained that Democrats want to fight culture wars this session, the House GOP caucus priorities list did not include one longstanding flash point. It said nothing about limiting the access to abortion now provided in Virginia law.

"I can count to 21 and 51," Gilbert said, referring to the numbers needed for majorities in the Senate and in the House.

During the several recesses that always mark the Assembly's first day, as the House and state Senate get organized, House Republicans and Democrats ambled across the chamber's aisle to chat with one another.

"We're friends," said House Appropriations Committee chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, lounging in one of the armchairs in the back of the camber with his predecessor, Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William.

"We worked together when he was my chairman," Knight said. "And we work together now that I'm his."

"Absolutely," Torian agreed, as his Virginia Beach colleague teased about their similar watches and dissimilar cars.

A few yards away, Del Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, sat in earnest conversation with two 2nd Amendment Republicans, Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, and seatmate Del. James Edmunds, R-Halifax.

"I think it's fair to say" that he and Edmunds have sharply different views on gun rights than Filler-Corn, Fariss said.

But the two wanted to hear what Filler-Corn had to say about her proposal to require all firearms sold in Virginia beginning in 2025 to be microstamp-enabled so that they would stamp unique ID codes onto cartridge casings when the gun is fired. Filler-Corn says that would allow police to link a gun with a crime, even if the gun had not been left at the scene of the crime.

"I was very impressed," Edmunds said.

"I think it's a way to do something about gun violence, and that's something every Virginian can get behind," Fariss said.

Filler-Corn said that kind of conversation across the partisan divide happens more often than outsiders think.

And, she said, it is how people start from different points of view to find common ground on ways to help Virginians.