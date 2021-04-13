Virginia halts use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine as federal government investigates 'extremely rare' reactions; Va. woman in her 40s died after receiving vaccine

A 45-year-old woman in Virginia who died within two weeks of receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 6 is part of the investigation that prompted states to halt their use of the one-shot dose Tuesday morning.
The federal government is looking into six cases of an extremely rare blood clot disorder in recipients, but no link between the vaccine and the blood clots — reported in six women between the ages of 18 and 48 within six to 13 days of vaccination — has been established.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows nearly 7 million people in the U.S. have received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, most with little to no side effects.
The woman is the state’s only reported death following a J&J shot out of the 184,000 administered since Virginia’s first shipment in late February. No additional details outside of what’s reported in the federal tracking system will be released before a conclusion is reached.
A reaction happening this rarely would not be picked up in a clinical trial. The chances of getting blood clots while infected with COVID-19 — which is roughly 20% — is far higher.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said in a statement Tuesday that Virginia is “closely monitoring the actions by the federal government” and will not continue any J&J vaccinations until the investigation is complete.
Avula received the Johnson & Johnson shot on April 1.
“This pause is reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working,” Avula said. “Meantime, we will continue Virginia’s vaccine rollout at this time with the other two authorized vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.”
Any upcoming appointments for the J&J vaccine will be rescheduled or switched out with Pfizer and Moderna. CVS and Walgreens, two of the largest pharmacy chains administering vaccines, said they were immediately stopping vaccinations. Publix and Wegmans followed shortly after.
Avula said around 30 total events were planned for Tuesday using J&J and about 72,000 doses were being administered in the upcoming week.
Cat Long, spokeswoman for the health districts of Richmond and Henrico County, said Tuesday that the halt will affect both their vaccination events and the partners they distribute to. The local health departments planned four small or mobile vaccine clinics for around 750 people this week using J&J.
The events were largely for walk-up vaccinations for older residents and homebound individuals who will now be receiving either Pfizer or Moderna. Those who had an appointment at these clinics do not need to reschedule.
However, the CDC’s recommendation is not a mandate, which means health care providers not in partnership with the VDH could technically continue administering the one-shot vaccine. With a low rate of incidence, compared to the risk of contracting the virus, Avula said the decision is a cost-benefit analysis.
“Six out of 6.8 million is really, really rare. A clinician might look at that and say, ‘For your situation, your underlying conditions, your age, it’s still worth it,’” Avula said. “But I think for the next few days ... they would likely offer Moderna and Pfizer instead.”
What it means for Phase 2
Tuesday’s announcement won’t impact the remaining health districts’ ability to enter Phase 2 by Sunday, Avula said, and the state plans to “max out” its Pfizer and Moderna supply while awaiting more information from the federal government.
He said he isn’t sure how long Virginia can sustain that tactic, but noted the “pause” could last anywhere from days to weeks. Other than the Northern Virginia, Blue Ridge and Richmond areas, the demand is not exceeding supply, he said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was a critical flashpoint in the state’s ability to veer into Phase 2 sooner than expected, a shift that was always heavily dependent on incoming shipments. Avula said distribution as of Tuesday has stopped across the country.
Ahead of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Sunday target for having every person 16 and older eligible in Virginia, 26 of the 35 local health districts are in the second phase of vaccinations. The Richmond area began Phase 2 on Friday.
Virginia was already seeing a steep drop in this week’s vaccine allocation due to a Johnson & Johnson manufacturing facility spoiling 15 million shots last month. Avula said the state would be shipped fewer than 15,000 J&J doses this week.
Last week, Virginia was allotted 124,000 for state use and roughly 90,000 across pharmacies in the federal partnership program.
The most immediate consequences to forgoing Johnson & Johnson while the investigation is underway is not having as many vaccine appointments available come Sunday and the possibility of college students going home for the summer without a shot.
The shortage has since delayed an intended push for some higher education institutions that planned to start vaccinations among students in the coming weeks.
VCU Health said in a statement Tuesday that the health system has stopped administering J&J to students, faculty, staff and patients immediately following the CDC and FDA recommendation.
“To date, only a limited number of patients have received the J&J vaccine, and we will closely monitor them for any signs and symptoms of severe reactions,” the release read. “We are using our Moderna and Pfizer vaccine supply to honor any vaccination appointments today.”
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tweeted Tuesday afternoon an imminent ramp-up of production could lead to a 10% increase to the U.S. by end of May ahead of schedule, a crutch that would boost Virginia’s capacity while the outcome of J&J remains in limbo.
How many J&J doses has Virginia received?
The Virginia Department of Health has received at least 255,600 total doses of Johnson & Johnson, according to its website, but the figure does not include the number allocated for the federal long-term care facilities program.
Avula said vials expiring are not a concern for now since expiration dates are years out, but more answers are needed to determine optimum storage in this scenario.
Administration of the one-shot vaccine has been largely reserved for pharmacies and mass vaccination clinics that specify an individual is signing up for Johnson & Johnson.
As of Tuesday, 4.8 million total doses have been administered and 3.1 million people — nearly 40% of the state’s population — have been vaccinated with at least one dose.
Anyone experiencing headaches, abdominal or leg pain and shortness of breath following a J&J vaccination is advised to immediately contact a health care provider or seek medical attention.
