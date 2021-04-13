Virginia halts use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine as federal government investigates 'extremely rare' reactions; Va. woman in her 40s died after receiving vaccine

The events were largely for walk-up vaccinations for older residents and homebound individuals who will now be receiving either Pfizer or Moderna. Those who had an appointment at these clinics do not need to reschedule.

However, the CDC’s recommendation is not a mandate, which means health care providers not in partnership with the VDH could technically continue administering the one-shot vaccine. With a low rate of incidence, compared to the risk of contracting the virus, Avula said the decision is a cost-benefit analysis.

“Six out of 6.8 million is really, really rare. A clinician might look at that and say, ‘For your situation, your underlying conditions, your age, it’s still worth it,’” Avula said. “But I think for the next few days ... they would likely offer Moderna and Pfizer instead.”

What it means for Phase 2

Tuesday’s announcement won’t impact the remaining health districts’ ability to enter Phase 2 by Sunday, Avula said, and the state plans to “max out” its Pfizer and Moderna supply while awaiting more information from the federal government.