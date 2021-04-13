Virginia halts use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine as federal government investigates 'extremely rare' reactions

Virginia is halting its use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the federal government investigates six cases of an extremely rare blood clot disorder in recipients of the one-shot dose.
No link between the vaccine and the blood clots, reported in six women within about two weeks of vaccination, has been established.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows nearly 7 million people in the U.S. have received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, most with little to no side effects.
A reaction happening this rarely would not be picked up in a clinical trial. The chances of getting blood clots while infected with COVID-19 - roughly 20% - is higher.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said in a statement Tuesday that Virginia is "closely monitoring the actions by the federal government" and will not continue any J&J vaccinations until the investigation is complete.
Avula received the Johnson & Johnson shot on April 1.
"This pause is reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working," Avula said. "Meantime, we will continue Virginia’s vaccine rollout at this time with the other two authorized vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna."
Any upcoming appointments for the J&J vaccine will be rescheduled. As of 9 a.m., it was unclear what that meant for Tuesday appointments in Virginia and how many pharmacies or clinics throughout the state had planned to administer a dose prior to the announcement.
Cat Long, spokeswoman for Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said Tuesday the halt will affect both their vaccination events and the partners they distribute to. The local health departments planned four small or mobile vaccine clinics for around 750 people this week using J&J.
The events were largely for walk-up vaccinations for older residents and homebound individuals who will now be receiving either Moderna or Pfizer. For those who had an appointment at these clinics, there is no need to reschedule.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was a critical flashpoint in the state's ability to veer into Phase 2 sooner than expected, a shift that was always heavily dependent on supply.
Ahead of Gov. Ralph Northam's Sunday target for having every person 16 and older eligible in Virginia, 26 of the 35 local health districts are in the second phase of vaccinations. The Richmond area began Phase 2 on Friday.
Virginia was already seeing a steep drop in this week's vaccine allocation due to a Johnson & Johnson manufacturing facility spoiling 15 million shots last month. Avula said the state would be shipped less than 15,000 J&J doses this week.
Last week, Virginia was allotted 124,000.
On a Friday call with reporters, Avula said the most immediate consequences to the limited supply of Johnson & Johnson is not having as many vaccine appointments available come Sunday and the possibility of college students going home for the summer without a shot.
The shortage has since delayed an intended push for some higher education institutions that planned to start vaccinations among students in the coming weeks.
VCU Health said in a statement Tuesday that the health system has stopped administering J&J immediately following the CDC and FDA's recommendation.
"To date, only a limited number of patients have received the J&J vaccine, and we will closely monitor them for any signs and symptoms of severe reactions," the release read. "We are using our Moderna and Pfizer vaccine supply to honor any vaccination appointments today."
The Virginia Department of Health has received at least 255,600 total doses of Johnson & Johnson, according to its website, but the figure doesn't include the number allocated for the federal long-term care facilities program.
Administration of the one-shot vaccine has been largely reserved for pharmacies and mass vaccination clinics that specify an individual is signing up for Johnson & Johnson.
As of Tuesday, 4.8 million total doses have been administered and 3.1 million people - nearly 40% of the state's population - have been vaccinated with at least one dose.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
