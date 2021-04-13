Virginia halts use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine as federal government investigates 'extremely rare' reactions

"This pause is reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working," Avula said. "Meantime, we will continue Virginia’s vaccine rollout at this time with the other two authorized vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna."

Any upcoming appointments for the J&J vaccine will be rescheduled. As of 9 a.m., it was unclear what that meant for Tuesday appointments in Virginia and how many pharmacies or clinics throughout the state had planned to administer a dose prior to the announcement.

Cat Long, spokeswoman for Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said Tuesday the halt will affect both their vaccination events and the partners they distribute to. The local health departments planned four small or mobile vaccine clinics for around 750 people this week using J&J.

The events were largely for walk-up vaccinations for older residents and homebound individuals who will now be receiving either Moderna or Pfizer. For those who had an appointment at these clinics, there is no need to reschedule.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was a critical flashpoint in the state's ability to veer into Phase 2 sooner than expected, a shift that was always heavily dependent on supply.