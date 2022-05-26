Virginia has its first possible monkeypox case

Virginia has its first possible case of monkeypox in the state.

In a Thursday release, the Virginia Department of Health announced that the initial testing was conducted in its state lab but the agency awaits official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient is a woman from northern Virginia who had recently traveled to a country in Africa. Officials said she is isolating at home, did not require hospitalization and "does not pose a risk to the public."

Cases have been found in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York York, Utah, Virginia and Washington, per a CDC briefing on Thursday. There are nine total cases that have been identified nationwide.

The first U.S. resident to have a confirmed monkeypox case in 2022 was reported on May 18 and was a man from Boston who recently traveled to Canada.

“Transmission requires close contact with someone with symptomatic. The monkeypox, and this virus has not shown the ability to spread rapidly in the general population," said Dr. Colin Greene, state health commissioner. "VDH is monitoring national and international trends and has notified medical providers in Virginia to watch for monkeypox cases and report them to their local health district as soon as possible."

Monkeypox has been around for more than 50 years. A vaccine is available to help treat it but it is considered to be extremely rare, especially in the U.S. The first monkeypox outbreak nationwide was 2003, and was concentrated largely in the Midwest among people who had been in contact with sick prairie dogs.

The viral illness is transmitted when people have prolonged interactions with body fluids or contaminated materials such as clothing or bedsheets.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and a swelling of the lymph nodes. But one of the more telltale signs is the presence of a specific rash with raised red marks that start on a person's face before spreading to the rest of the body and growing into pus-filled blisters.

VDH estimates that the illness lasts anywhere from two-to-four weeks, with symptoms appearing 7-to-14 days after being exposed.

The state agency recommends seeking medical care if residents have traveled to parts of Europe, central or west African countries where monkeypox cases have been reported, and if they have had contact with someone who has a confirmed or presumed case of monkeypox. VDH has also advised clinicians who spot any signs of monkeypox in patients to immediately report the findings to their local health department.

Earlier this week, President Biden called monkeypox "something that everybody should be concerned about" especially if the virus were to continue to spread.

Last Saturday, the World Health Organization said in a statement that the spread of confirmed and suspected monkeypox cases with no direct travel links to places where the virus is endemic — such as countries in Central and West Africa — is "atypical" and "a highly unusual event."

Endemic means "consistently present but limited to a particular region," according to Columbia University's School of Public Health.

"Hence there is an urgent need to raise awareness about monkeypox and undertake comprehensive case finding and isolation (provided with supportive care), contact tracing and supportive care to limit further onward transmission," wrote WHO officials.

This is breaking news and will be updated.