The percentage of Virginia’s graduating high school class who passed an Advanced Placement test last year fell by 1.7 percentage points compared with the previous year, prompting Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to call for “higher standards.”

About 25.2% of last year’s graduating high school seniors in Virginia passed at least one AP test, down from about 26.9% of the class of 2021. Virginia remains above the U.S. average of 21.6% high school graduates passing an AP test.

The “results are yet another sad reminder that when previous Administrations lowered expectations, Virginia’s children suffer,” Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said in a statement on Wednesday.

The comments are part of an ongoing focus of the Youngkin administration, which points to previous Democrat-run administrations as the cause of falling test scores in Virginia. Democrats dispute the assertions.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe served as governor from 2014 to 2018 and Democrat Ralph Northam from 2018 to January 2022, when Youngkin took office

Under Democratic leadership, the percentage of AP examinees who passed their tests rose for seven consecutive years from 64.8% in 2014 to 70.4% in 2020. The same figure declined in 2021 and 2022, landing at 66.4% of Virginia’s AP examinees passing their tests last year.

But Virginia’s rank in comparison to other states has fallen over the same time period. AP scores from the graduating class of 2022 pushed Virginia to No. 11 in the nation, down from No. 9 in 2021 and No. 3 in 2015.

“The commonwealth must reverse the declines in the AP scores that have occurred over the last 10 years by restoring rigor and celebrating the achievements of our students,” Guidera continued.

“I will be working with Dr. Lisa Coons, our incoming superintendent of public instruction, on creating a strategy to restore the performance of Virginia’s students in advanced courses and expanding opportunities for students to pursue rigorous academic courses,”

Coons, who was appointed by Youngkin last month after the previous state superintendent resigned, worked as a top education official in Tennessee before accepting the job in Virginia. Tennessee ranked No. 36 last year with 14% of its graduating seniors passing at least one AP exam.

James J. Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, said in a statement: “The Youngkin administration continues to cite ‘lowered expectations’ as the bogeyman of Virginia education, but the logic just does not hold.

“Whether talking about NAEP scores, SOL scores, or AP scores, there is a complex set of factors that impact student performance, but unfortunately for Gov. Youngkin, ‘expectations’ is not one of them.”

