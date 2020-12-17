Virginia housing community where Pharrell lived to be sold

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A real estate developer is looking to buy and renovate the Virginia Beach housing community where singer Pharrell Williams lived as a child.

Atlantis Preservation LP, an entity of the New York-based company Fairstead, has its eyes on the Atlantis Apartments complex, a sprawling subsidized-housing community of 19 buildings with more than 200 apartments. That's where the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer lived until he was 7.

It made such an impression on him that Williams was said to have been co-producing a movie musical inspired by his childhood there called "Atlantis." He still occasionally visits residents, The Virginian-Pilot reported, and has sent turkeys to be delivered there at Thanksgiving.

The housing community, which was built in 1970, is currently owned by a real estate firm based in New Jersey. The sale to the other firm is expected to close in the spring and the planned renovations will cost nearly $15 million.

"The plan is to commence a pretty substantial rehabilitation of the entire project - living units, common areas, grounds and community building," Fairstead spokeswoman Estelle Chan said Tuesday at a city meeting.