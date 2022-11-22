Virginia inmate numbers expected to remain low

The number of adult offenders incarcerated in Virginia is set to drop this year, after plunging during the start of the pandemic as prison officials released inmates to try to contain the virus and courts closed doors for a time.
The latest population forecast for adults in Virginia prisons or held in jail after convictions for felonies but not yet transferred to a prison says inmate numbers will drop 12% this fiscal year, to 26,363.
“I think raising the felony threshold for larceny may be a factor” explaining why prison population will remain low, said state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The General Assembly increased that trigger for a stiffer felony sentence for theft from $500 to $1,000 in 2020. Before the change, Virginia had one of the lowest thresholds for punishing larceny as a felony.
Changes to sentencing guidelines for technical violations of probation may also be a factor, Edwards said.
“I don’t there’s any decrease in crime,” said state Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, who like Edwards is on the Judiciary Committee and has an active legal practice.
“The courts are terribly backed up,” he said. “There’s been a real compression of schedules, even for quite serious crimes. … I think it’s going to take some time to deal with that.”
The emergency order that suspected all nonessential and nonemergency court proceedings from March to May 2020 meant a big drop in sentencing hearings which has had a knock-on effect, as courts are still trying to catch up.
“I don’t think they can actually predict prison populations based on declining arrests due to secondary laws or reduced numbers of LEOs -- yes, we still can’t recruit or retain,” said Dana Schrad, executive director of Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, referring to an acronym for law enforcement officers.
Meanwhile, it is not clear if the recent repeal of the law that a third or subsequent conviction for petty larceny should be treated as a felony will have much impact.
Inmate numbers had been declining slightly before the pandemic. The number declined by about 5% between its recent 2014 peak and the start of the pandemic-sparked decline.
Between February and June 2020, the number of inmates fell by 2,750 because of policies put in place to reduce the spread of the virus.
After that, the General Assembly granted the director of the Department of Corrections authority to release inmates who were within one year of their expected release. The department released an additional 2,185 by the time this authority expired on June 30 2021.
Jail inmate numbers – basically people awaiting trial and those serving time after convictions on misdemeanor charges - dropped in fiscal year 2020 by 28% as the pandemic first hit.
But they bounced back up in 2021 by 15% and declined again in fiscal year 2022 by 5% to 15,490.
The 2021 swing came as judges sentenced more misdemeanor offenders to do time, and held more people who were awaiting trial in jail instead of letting them post bond.
The forecast reflects the 6% increase in crimes against the person – everything from homicide to assault – seen so far this year, as well as 22% increase in thefts and other property crimes.
On the other hand, arrests for drugs, other than marijuana, fell 16%. Possession of small amounts of marijuana was decriminalized in 2020.
The numbers of juveniles in the state’s correctional centers, and held in local or regional detention centers, is expected to rise. After a sharp drop in juvenile cases in fiscal year 2021, cases increased by nearly 32% in fiscal 2022.
Ever since I received my drone license in May, I wanted to see what Richmond looks like from the West End of our city.
A couple of weeks back, as autumn crept in, I flew over the Museum District for a chance to peek at the changing colors.
Unlike the cinematic view in the East End, the cityscape is not visible at eye level. Only from about 300 feet high does Richmond turn into uniform rows of homes — some new and some old — and you get a hint of the city’s grid pattern.
I’ve been flying drones for six months now. And as time and seasons change, I am lucky I get to see it from a bird’s-eye view.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
