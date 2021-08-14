Virginia is growing more diverse; population growth reserved for urban and suburban areas

Virginia’s Black population remains steady, share of white-only Virginians shrinks

The share of Virginians who identify as Black or white, alone or in combination with other races, remained largely unchanged over the last decade. Black Virginians continue to make up about 20% of the state’s population, though that population grew only 9% over the last 10 years.

Virginians who identify as white, alone or in combination with other races, saw particularly small population growth at just under 3%. This group continues to make up a majority of the state’s population at 68%, down from 71% a decade prior.

The number of Virginians who identify as only white and non-Hispanic actually declined over the last decade by 128,000 people, a decline of 2%.

Nationwide, the share of people identifying as white only and non-Hispanic is now 58%. In Virginia, that number is 59%.

Virginia’s numbers follow nationwide trends, where the number of people who identify as white has decreased for the first time since the country’s first census in 1790.