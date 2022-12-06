Virginia jail deaths soared in 2021

Deaths in Virginia's jails jumped last year, the state Board of Local and Regional Jails said.

Deaths had been running between 40 and 44 in recent years, but last year 71 inmates died, the board's annual review found. There is an average of more than 20,000 people in Virginia's jails at any one time.

Suicides more than doubled, to 23, while deaths from natural causes rose by more than 40% from the recent average, to 37. There was one homicide, nine overdoses or accidents and seven deaths from undermined causes.

The board reviewed 33 cases and said seven were the result of jails failing to meet minimum standards, in some cases more than one standard.

Six deaths were in jails that didn't have the 24 hour medical care state regulations require, while three jails did not do the medical screening regulations require when inmates arrive.

Two deaths were in jails where guards were not doing the twice-an-hour inspections regulations require.

The board did not name the jails in these cases and it did give any reasons for the overall rise in jail deaths.

It did say that Richmond jail saw no inmate deaths in 2021 - it has since had two.

There were no deaths at Henrico Jail East or Riverside Regional Jail, which covers the Petersburg and Hopewell area. Chesterfield's jail had three inmate deaths, while Henrico Jail West had two. The Pamunkey Regional jail, where Hanover County sends its inmates, had one.

The board also said that its inspections of the Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Pamunkey jails found no violations of its regulations or standards. It found two violations of food safety standards at the Riverside jail.