Virginia launches statewide clean energy financing program

Previously, Virginia localities that wanted to implement financing for clean energy projects at commercial properties had to set it up on their own – but now they can opt into a statewide program.

C-PACE, which stands for Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, is a financing program that helps commercial real estate install energy efficient measures to their buildings. Examples include storm water management, updated HVAC and insulation, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The financing offers upfront costs with repayment through property assessment bills for up to 30 years.

SCC extends response deadline on Dominion offshore wind project

The state created Virginia PACE Authority as a nonprofit to administer C-PACE programs for the Virginia Department of Energy.

According to the United States Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, 37 states and the District of Columbia have utilized the financing. Maryland’s program, which has been active since 2014, includes 17 participating localities and has financed over $80 million in projects, according to PACE Nation — the national nonprofit that advocates for the program.

Ellen Dickson, who handles outreach with Virginia Pace Authority, said that the financing can be attractive to localities seeking to grow their businesses and tax revenue, while generating immediate energy cost savings to businesses.

“It gives [localities] another tool in their quiver of arrows of economic development programs,” Dickson said.

Once a model of continuity, SCC becomes casualty of assembly politics

For cities and counties to opt-in to the program, Dickson said that they can pass a local ordinance and the Virginia PACE Authority has a “streamlined suite of documents” to facilitate participation in the program.

As some localities in the state have adopted greenhouse gas emission reduction goals, C-PACE financing can help businesses contribute to those reductions as well.

Dickson explained that as the statewide program is newly up and running, it has not conducted studies on this but she pointed to how some companies have conducted annual sustainability reports.

Youngkin: I have the power to pull out of RGGI

“They’re doing those kinds of measurements,” Dickson explained.

Measuring the statewide emission reductions as a result of C-PACE funding could be possible, Dickson said.

“We don't really have the hardware to start doing that kind of research, but I think as we get projects going, I'm hoping that we can try to have that kind of measurement.”

cwoods@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @charlottewords

0 Comments

