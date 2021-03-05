Virginia man accused of shooting guard at federal facility in Norfolk dies

NORFOLK — A man who officials said was equipped with hundreds of rounds of ammunition when he exchanged gunfire with a security guard at a Virginia social security building died Wednesday at a local hospital, officials said.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday they were dropping the charges against William Rankin, 44, after learning of his death, news outlets reported. He was charged with attempted murder and assault in connection with the shooting at the Norfolk's Social Security Administration building.

FBI Special Agent Justin Goodrich previously said Rankin entered the building on Feb. 8 with a rifle bag on his shoulder and shouted, "I want my money!"

A security guard told Rankin he couldn't enter the building due to COVID-19 protocols, but Rankin became agitated, pulled out a pistol and told the guard he wasn't leaving without the money, court documents said.

Rankin later fired at the officer, wounding him in several places including the upper chest, Goodrich said. A bulletproof vest saved the guard.

As Rankin turned to leave, the officer fired back, wounding Rankin, court documents said.