Virginia man catches 9½-foot tuna in 22-foot boat off OBX coast

“That went on for quite a while,” he said. About three-quarters of the way through, the reel malfunctioned, sending the crew into a panic. They had to attach the old line the fish was on to a new reel.

“We’re literally holding a 1,000-pound fish with our hands on the line while (crimping) the lines together,” said VanFleet, who said it took about 2\u00bd hours to reel him in. “We finally got the fish to the surface, where we pretty much harpooned him.”

From there, they bled the fish out, dragged it behind the boat for 10 to 15 minutes and spent another two hours figuring out how to pull him aboard.

Three people on the companion boat helped pulley the fish onto his, he said.

When they were done, the fish was so big, there was barely any room to sit or stand.

“We could not believe that out of all the boats out here, we were blessed with this monster of a fish,” he recalled. “It was one of the most amazing feelings I’ve ever felt.”

Once they got it loaded onto his boat and back to the Oregon Inlet, they put it on their trailer and surrounded it with 200 pounds of ice. They took it to a friend’s house and spent two hours slicing it up on a fillet table.