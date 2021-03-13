Virginia man killed in car crash during police pursuit

PORTSMOUTH — A 35-year-old Virginia man was killed Saturday when his car was struck by another vehicle fleeing from police, Virginia State Police said.
Portsmouth police attempted to pull over a 2015 Jeep Wrangler on Saturday morning because the driver, Cara Elliott, was wanted on several violations. Elliott refused to stop and Portsmouth police began a pursuit, state police said in a news release.
Elliott drove through an intersection and collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200. State police said the impact of the crash killed the driver of the Chrysler, identified as Calvin Coolidge Majette III, of Portsmouth. A female passenger in his car was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.