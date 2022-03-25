Virginia may significantly reduce its bid for Commanders stadium

Virginia still wants the Washington Commanders to relocate to the state, but at the end of a month in which Maryland and D.C. tempered their enthusiasm, Virginia may be lowering its bid as well.
Legislation to create a Stadium Authority was delayed to a special session, where lawmakers will take it up alongside the state's budget, beginning on April 4.
During the interim, leaders from the House and Senate are working on a compromise after the chambers passed bills that differed in the details of their pursuit.
The Senate bill initially authorized as much as $1 billion in bonds to help finance the construction of a new NFL stadium, projected to open in 2027.
Virginia has proposed three potential sites to the team - in Sterling in Loudoun County; and in Woodbridge and Dumfries in Prince William County.
But with interest levels tepid in Maryland and D.C., Virginia is expected to come back to the table with an estimated $350 million maximum contribution - still the highest bid but nearly a third of the price of the initial Senate bill.
That revision addresses concerns from lawmakers about the size and scope of the bill, but still keeps Virginia at the front of the line, at least in terms of financial resources.
Maryland's pitch to the Commanders is a redevelopment of the team's current site in Landover, Md.
Washington must play through the end of the 2026 season at FedEx Field, a 30-year agreement reached because of state support when the facility was initially constructed.
But team president Jason Wright told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in February that "we will be in a new venue in 2027," and it's a top priority for team owner Dan Snyder, who bought the team after FedEx Field was completed.
Maryland has pitched the team on remaining, and had indicated a willingness to help with infrastructure projects in the area, but Gov. Larry Hogan has drawn a line at funding the stadium.
"I can tell you that we are not interested in building a $1.2 billion stadium for the Commanders," he told reporters earlier this month. "That is not going to happen with Maryland tax dollars."
In D.C., things are even murkier. Influential members of the city government, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, want the team to build on the site of RFK Stadium, the team's longtime home.
But the federal government owns the land beneath RFK, and it is only leased to the city through 2038. Thus, any project would require congressional approval, as well as District approval.
With Snyder the subject of a House investigation into what the NFL deemed a "toxic culture" after an probe into alleged rampant sexual misconduct among team executives, neither chamber of Congress has thus far shown any enthusiasm for turning the land over to him to build a new stadium.
Bowser said she will continue her push, and D.C.'s delegate in the House, Eleanor Holmes Norton, told D.C. television station WUSA this month that she believes any action would have to take place before this year's midterm elections, when Democrats are projected to lose their two-house majority in Congress.
That's left Virginia far and away the leader in terms of both enthusiasm and actual money proposed to assist with the new stadium.
Virginia and the team have collaboratively narrowed the search to the Loudoun County site, across Highway 28 from Washington Dulles International Airport, and the sites in Woodbridge and Dumfries.
The Dumfries site is the farthest from D.C., but could allow the team to better connect with its Richmond and Tidewater fan bases. The site the team has selected, next to the Potomac Shores housing development, is along the VRE rail line, which would potentially allow for mass-transit access to the stadium.
More details are likely to emerge as the bill nears the finish line, beginning with the April 4 special session.
Photos from the 2021 Washington Football Team season
