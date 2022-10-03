Virginia National Guard mobilizes to Eastern Shore, Hampton Roads for flood threat

The Virginia National Guard on Monday said soldiers and equipment are staged on the Eastern Shore and Hampton Roads in anticipation of possible flooding tied to Hurricane Ian.

Brig. Gen. James W. Ring said they're in contact with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Guard members typically transport first responders, remove debris, help people get to safe locations or distribute food or water, among many tasks.

“We are extremely proud of the rapid response of our personnel to get high water transportation capabilities in place where it could be needed, and the VNG will remain on duty as long as possible flooding and high winds are expected. As always, we are very thankful for the continued support of families and employers which is absolutely critical to mission success," Ring said.

The Virginia Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team has also been put on alert. The Black Hawk helicopter is equipped with a rescue hoist and transports technicians from the Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services SCUBA Rescue Team.

The guard initially staged about 60 soldiers and airmen at locations in the Abingdon, Roanoke, Richmond and Virginia Beach areas for possible severe weather response operations related to Hurricane Ian. Most of those forces stood down Sunday as conditions improved.

Forecasters projected the storm's onshore winds could pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay and could cause the most significant tidal flooding event in Hampton Roads in more than a decade. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency as they watched to see how bad Monday's high tides would be.