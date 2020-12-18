Virginia nears 300,000 total COVID cases, could see at least 7,000 more infections by Sunday

Virginia has not seen a day in the last two weeks where fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases are recorded, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, the VDH reported 3,295 new cases, bringing the state's total number to nearly 300,000 with 299,388 cases. Virginia is now averaging 3,564 cases per day, more than doubling the 1,761-case average a month ago and tripling the weekly average of 1,060 new cases on Oct. 18. This could mean 7,000 additional infections by Sunday.
The last peak was seen last Saturday, when the state average was nearly 4,000 cases — a number health officials expect will rise in the weeks after the holidays with people traveling despite being advised against doing so.
Meanwhile, the percentage of positive results from COVID testing has increased to 11.8%. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.
Of the 299,388 total cases reported Friday, 256,999 have been classified as confirmed and 42,389 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
The state has had 4,598 deaths, a toll the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s forecasting model estimates could reach nearly 5,000 by the end of this year.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — showed a total of 27,471 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic, and 2,409 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending. As of Friday, the state is averaging 2,293 hospitalizations per day.
Before November, the highest average was 1,527 hospitalizations over a seven-day period in May.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 16,684 people have been hospitalized statewide for the virus, though the website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
On Friday, 40,269 cases were associated with the state’s 1,770 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond has had 7,961 cases, 535 hospitalizations, 88 deaths and 112 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 12,609 cases, 632 hospitalizations, 189 deaths and 85 outbreaks.
Henrico County has had 10,488 cases, 650 hospitalizations, 272 deaths and 104 outbreaks. Hanover County has had 3,128 cases, 178 hospitalizations and 64 deaths.
The VDH dashboard operates on a roughly 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers. Figures might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
For questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccines, the VDH has a hotline at (804) 205-3501.
