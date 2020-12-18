Virginia nears 300,000 total COVID cases, could see at least 7,000 more infections by Sunday

Virginia has not seen a day in the last two weeks where fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases are recorded, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

On Friday, the VDH reported 3,295 new cases, bringing the state's total number to nearly 300,000 with 299,388 cases. Virginia is now averaging 3,564 cases per day, more than doubling the 1,761-case average a month ago and tripling the weekly average of 1,060 new cases on Oct. 18. This could mean 7,000 additional infections by Sunday.

The last peak was seen last Saturday, when the state average was nearly 4,000 cases — a number health officials expect will rise in the weeks after the holidays with people traveling despite being advised against doing so.

Meanwhile, the percentage of positive results from COVID testing has increased to 11.8%. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.

Of the 299,388 total cases reported Friday, 256,999 have been classified as confirmed and 42,389 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.