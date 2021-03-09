Virginia officials update COVID-19 guidance to schools, as more districts move toward reopening classrooms

About two-thirds of the state’s public schools staff has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 40% of those have been fully vaccinated, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday, as he continued to urge school districts to return to in-person education this spring.

School districts will do so under updated guidance from the state, which adopted some of the recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control last month and clarified it is parting with the agency on others.

While the CDC recommends social distancing of 6 feet if “feasible,” the state’s guidance will continue to allow districts the flexibility of going down to 3 feet. The Northam administration first allowed this flexibility last summer, and says the change is necessary for some schools to be able to reopen.

The state is also parting with the CDC when it comes to its guidance on extracurricular activities and athletics. The CDC recommends virtual-only extracurricular activities when the risk of transmission is high. The state’s guidance says instead that when the transmission risk is high or substantial, extracurriculars can take place outside with social distancing of 6 feet.