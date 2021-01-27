Virginia officials will exert more control over the state’s vaccination process to speed up delivery; Northam extends covid restrictions

Northam said he was “satisfied” with their progress. But, in interviews, administration officials said that the entities had estimated their delivery would be faster than it has been, holding up doses that the state could otherwise access for the broader public.

Northam Chief of Staff Clark Mercer said it would be a few weeks before the pharmacies get through the surplus they already have. As a result, roughly 60,000 that were reserved for the partnership will be redirected to the statewide pool and replenished within a few weeks.

Virginia procures 40,000 additional doses reserved for second doses

The state’s vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, said in an interview Wednesday that about 260,000 doses are sitting in reserves within the state’s hospitals for second-dose vaccinations, most of which are scheduled to go into arms in the next week. Virginia identified roughly 40,000 that are not scheduled to be injected in the next two to three weeks. In calls with hospital systems, the Northam administration urged them to give those out as first doses, promising to replace those by the time they're needed.