Virginia officials won’t say why they didn’t do autopsy of Gloucester woman who died after vaccine

She had tried to persuade them otherwise — to consider other tests and look at her heart and tissues — to gather more information on what happened in the last hours of her life. They told her nothing could be gleaned from an autopsy that would relate the vaccine to her death, she said.

“They said that their primary objective was to determine if she was having an allergy or not,” Jones said.

In a statement released through a spokeswoman, chief medical examiner Gormley said a severe allergic reaction generally can be ruled out with blood work. When anaphylaxis happens, itching, rash and swelling come on quickly and can obstruct the airway. During the inflammatory reaction, mast cells release a high level of an enzyme known as tryptase. If the deceased person’s tryptase level is normal, that person did not suffer a life-threatening allergic reaction.

Depending on the death, Gormley’s staff decide whether to conduct an autopsy. They choose “the least invasive procedures required to document the cause and manner of death and answer specific questions related to public safety,” according to a statement.

State officials still haven’t answered how medical examiners could thoroughly rule out other potential causes of death triggered by or linked to the shot without an internal examination of the body.