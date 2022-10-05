Virginia paid Governor Youngkin's political ad agency $268k to make a tourism ad - featuring Youngkin.

The political advertising agency behind Glenn Youngkin’s successful bid for Virginia governor, which created his branding and specializes in work for Republican candidates, received a $268,600 contract from a state agency to produce a tourism video that heavily features Youngkin himself.
The ad will appear in Virginia's airports and welcome centers at a time when Youngkin is considering a run for president and is seeking to boost his national image.
The contract between the state tourism department and Richmond-based Poolhouse is its first such contract for the state agency. The advertisement features Youngkin at the Richmond Raceway, his voice also narrating the ad.
Poolhouse specializes in digital advertising for Republican political candidates. It was formed in 2013 and has never before performed marketing work for the state before the Youngkin tourism advertisement.
On May 5, Virginia Tourism Corporation reached out to three advertising companies, offering each of them a chance to bid on the state tourism commercial as well as seven large billboards designed for display on airport walls. The competition for Poolhouse, which branded Youngkin's logos and images in his successful 2021 run for governor, was limited.
State tourism officials "reached out to Virginia-based entities it believed could produce a high-quality product within a short time frame," Mike McMahon, Virginia Tourism's vice president of operations and finance, said by email.
Poolhouse responded with a bid on May 5, the same day Virginia Tourism Corporation sent the request to its three preferred agencies, according to state records.
The state's May 5 bid request includes several phases with tight turnarounds for work, according to records obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
If any of the three companies were interested in the work, they were to bid no later than May 17. The deadline for final approval on a script and list of shots was June 3, just more than two weeks later. The final production deadline was June 24, and all work for the advertisement was to be complete by Aug. 12.
The deadlines for work apparently were too short for The Martin Agency, which is Virginia Tourism Corporation's agency of record, meaning Martin handles Virginia Tourism's advertising work. According to state records, The Martin Agency responded four days later, saying it couldn't meet the scope of the work or the deadlines.
The Martin Agency is known for national work for companies such as Geico and Old Navy and for creating the "Virginia is for Lovers" slogan, which records show will be incorporated in the new Youngkin tournism airport wall panels.
Henninger, the other firm, did not respond. So Poolhouse won the contract at its bid offer of $268,600.
Virginia procurement law doesn't apply to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, which has the discretion of whether to publicly offer a chance to bid on state work.
Will Ritter, the co-founder and CEO of Poolhouse, confirmed in a phone call that the "Governor's Welcome Project" was the first Poolhouse work with Virginia Tourism Corporation.
"POOLHOUSE is thrilled to partner with the Virginia Tourism Corporation to brag on the state we love and call home," Ritter said in an emailed statement. "We were ecstatic to win the bid and get a chance to showcase our favorite people and places in the 'Welcome to Virginia' campaign. We look forward to more opportunities to make top-shelf creative work for Virginia."
Asked if Poolhouse had done any other work for a government agency, Ritter said "yes," but said he needed to check details, and didn't follow up with more information Tuesday.
A Martin Agency spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an inquiry about the tourism ad contract and a representative of Henninger Media did not return a phone call.
Poolhouse was instrumental in Youngkin's successful bid for the GOP nomination for governor, and ultimately his win over Democrat Terry McAuliffe last year.
According to Poolhouse's website, "One of our first tasks was to design an iconic logo to represent a once-in-a-generation candidate running a different kind of campaign. The announcement was coming up fast, so our team accelerated our process to produce a variety of logo directions. This facilitated a conversation that not only helped us finalize an awesome logo but also brought clarity to the way we’d introduce Mr. Youngkin’s campaign."
Virginia Tourism Corporation posted the state-funded "Governor's Welcome Project" ad on Twitter Sept. 6. Youngkin narrates the ad, which includes footage him at the Richmond Raceway. The ad will air at Virginia's airports and welcome centers, according to state documents.
This is a developing story and may be updated. Do you have information that could assist The Times-Dispatch in investigating this story? Reach Patrick Wilson, a Lee Enterprises Public Service team reporter, at (804) 649-6061 or pwilson@lee.net.
