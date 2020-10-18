Virginia panel sets Nov. 17 public hearing, asks input on replacement for Lee statue at U.S. Capitol

On July 24, the panel, which the General Assembly created this year, voted to take down the Lee statue and replace it with a to-be-determined Virginian. In August, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond announced it had agreed to take ownership of the statue at the commission’s urging.

The commission’s proposed budget for replacing the statue comes to nearly $500,000: $27,000 for the artist selection process, $350,000 for the artist’s work process, $42,000 for rigging, $5,000 to transport the statue and $75,000 for a ceremony and reception to unveil the statue at the U.S. Capitol.

The Lee statue has represented Virginia in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall collection for more than a century. Members of the Virginia panel have acknowledged the level of responsibility they feel in making the decision.

“This is going to be, and is, a daunting task because we are faced with public memory,” said Norfolk State’s Fairfax during the panel’s Oct. 8 meeting. She noted that some potential honorees might have done extraordinary things but have been minimized during their lifetimes and subsequently largely forgotten.

“I am absolutely feeling the weight of this process,” said Fairfax, noting that members of the public might have “preconceived notions” about who the panel should recommend.