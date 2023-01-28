Virginia politicians react on Twitter to Tyre Nichols footage

“Another awful video of a black man being beaten to death and dehumanized by PEACE officers sworn to protect us. Tyre Nichols life was stolen. For nothing! Anger, sadness and prayers are nice, but we have the power and responsibility to change policy and procedure. Let’s do that!”

-- Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth

“As we process these agonizing events, I ask those exercising their first amendment rights to do so peacefully. We will ensure Virginians' first amendment rights as we prioritize and protect the safety of the Commonwealth and all Virginians. We can choose to come together and not further the divide.”

My statement on the deadly assault of Tyre Nichols: pic.twitter.com/qpXtRwvclO — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) January 28, 2023

-- Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Republican

“Sickened by the murder of Tyre Nichols. Let’s come together to pray for his loved ones and peacefully call for justice. Let’s pass our Justice in Policing Act to address police misconduct. Far too many Black Americans have been victims of police brutality – we cannot be bystanders.”

-- U.S. Sen. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

“Tyre Nichols should be with his family today. Instead, he was brutally beaten to death by the very people responsible for keeping their community safe. It is time to make sure our justice system lives up to our ideals. We must pass meaningful policing reform.”

-- Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

“As a mom, hearing #TyreNichols call for his mother truly breaks my heart. No person, no family should have to suffer like this. Truly devastating and tragic for Tyre, his family, his friends, his loved ones and our nation. Tyre Nichols should be alive today.”

-- Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, former Virginia speaker of the House

“I have had to sit with too many families facing the same heartache and cruelty. We MUST stop destroying each other.”

-- Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax