Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in coming days.

“We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm," Youngkin said in a statement.

The declaration allows the state to mobilize resources and equipment. The Virginia Emergency Support Team is monitoring conditions and the Virginia Emergency Operations Center will coordinate the response and recovery efforts, the governor's office said.

"While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance," the governor said.

The eye of Ian made landfall near Fort Myers, Florida, at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters measured the maximum sustained winds at 150 to 155 mph.

Former Richmond resident Christine Cowart, who now lives near Tampa, said she could see the wind pulling at trees and churning up Tampa Bay.

"It's eerily quiet out here," Cowart said. "Somehow we've got electricity, but it's still early."

Cowart said she spent Wednesday afternoon taping boards to windows, packing sandbags against doors and checking in with her older neighbors. She lives in a two-bedroom apartment with her dog, David Beau-ie.

"There's 167 units in this building and more than half have evacuated," said Cowart. "The people who are here are taking care of each other."

She said she would move to Richmond in a heartbeat to escape the flood of rainfall happening outside her window.

"I was going to leave, but like a lot of us I decided to just wait here and see what happens," said Cowart.

Ian's next stop will be Orlando and Daytona Beach, with forecast models showing a path into Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

Between 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible in Central Virginia and up to 6 inches near the coast and western part of state, according to the weather service.

"There's going to be a lot of rain. For the Richmond area, we're looking at a really raining weekend, but spread out over a few days," Allison Mitchell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Ian is also likely to bring gusts of up to 35 mph, Mitchell said. There is also the possible threat of flooding.

"It's too early to say there's going to be [river] flooding, but it's not too early to start thinking about what a 4-, 5-, 6-inch rainfall across most of the state," said Richmond Times-Dispatch meteorologist Sean Sublette."Whether that be the James, Rappahannock, whatever, we need to start thinking about what we're going to do if we have rapid river rises."

As the storm approaches, officials remind residents to stay informed, prepare emergency food, medical supplies and check in with family and friends who may require additional aid.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also Wednesday said it is deploying resources to Virginia in advance of the storm. FEMA's team is made up of logistics, operations and planning experts who interact with state and district emergency management personnel.

“It is essential that we work together to help everyone respond to and recover from flooding,” said FEMA Region 3 Administrator MaryAnn Tierney. “Ensure you have emergency supplies on hand and are ready to evacuate if instructed to do so."

Air travel is also expected to be disrupted for several days. Hundreds of flights into Florida have been cancelled, including arrivals from Richmond International Airport.