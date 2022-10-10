Virginia prison agency expands addiction treatment program for people on probation

Virginia is expanding addiction treatment services for people on probation, by starting to use buprenorphine in some community corrections programs, including Chesterfield County’s women’s program.

Buprenorphine relieves withdrawal symptoms and decreases cravings for people addicted to opioids, by activating the same parts of a brain that opioids reach. Its effects are weaker than methadone, however.

It is used in tandem with counseling and medical monitoring, since it can cause respiratory distress or death when taken in high doses or when combined with alcohol or illicit drugs such as heroin or cocaine.

Introducing it at Chesterfield and at the Community Corrections Alternative Programs for men in Stafford and Brunswick counties means more options are available to help people on probation recover from addiction to opioids, the Virginia Department of Corrections said.

The buprenorphine pilot program means jail inmates currently on suboxone or other buprenorphine can participate in the Community Corrections Alternative Program and continue receiving the medication.

The 22- to 48-week alternative program provides vocational training, including welding and masonry work, as well as cognitive behavioral therapy, substance abuse programs, GED classes and anger management programs in addition to the drug screening that people on probation generally receive. Community Corrections Alternative Programs are sentencing options for people convicted of nonviolent crimes.

“The buprenorphine pilot program allows CCAP probationers to participate without a pause in substance abuse treatment and hopefully complete the program with greater results,” said Virginia Department of Corrections director Harold Clarke.

The department began a medication-assisted treatment program in 2018, by providing inmates addicted to opioids and who were on the verge of release from prison with naltrexone as well as referrals for treatment after release.

While buprenorphine produces sensations like an opioid, but with much weaker effects, naltrexone blocks opioids from having any effect. But the risk of relapse is higher, while the mild high from buprenorphine means it can be abused.

In addition to the naltrexone program at all Virginia community corrections programs and the thee offering buprenorphine, the Department of Corrections runs a Narcan/Naloxone take-home initiative, providing individuals with training and products to treat an opioid overdose.