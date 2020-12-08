Virginia prison officials say inmate abuse allegations investigated

Asked why video recordings are not shown the IAHR, Kinney wrote in an email that: "Videos are not subject to mandatory release under FOIA [Freedom of Information Act]."

"A special dispensation was made in this case because of the allegations that have been made. Reporters have an ethical obligation to be honest about what they've seen; advocates don't. Video is released in court cases, to the inmate (who can view it), attorneys, and the court, and may be public then if it becomes part of the court case and isn't sealed," she wrote.

Feinberg, with the IAHR, clarified in an email Tuesday that, "The allegation concerning Mr. A was that he was assaulted at Wallens Ridge State Prison - before his transfer to Red Onion - and again after he completed his arrival at Red Onion, not when he entered the facility."

"We appreciate that the DOC was willing to share some of the relevant videotape with the press. It is unfortunate that it feels constrained not to share the rest. Transparency helps better assure the safety of both prison inmates and correctional officers by assuring that correctional institutions treat residents with humanity and, if allegations of abuse are unfounded, vindicate correctional officials," wrote Feinberg.