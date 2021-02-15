Virginia prison staff, officials sued over dog mauling allegations

DOC records show that Garrett was released from the Wallens Ridge State Prison in May 2019 after serving six years for unlawful wounding and malicious wounding convictions in Lynchburg and Norfolk. Johnson is serving two life sentences imposed in Richmond in 2005 for two murders.

Garrett's suit states that on Dec. 25, 2018 he was assaulted by another inmate at the Sussex II State Prison and retreated to his cell. When he saw two officers and their dogs approach, he turned around and presented his hands behind his back to be cuffed so he could be led from the cell, according to the suit.

"Without warning or provocation, [the officers] entered the cell and unleashed their canines, ordering them to attack Mr. Garrett. The two canines bit Mr. Garrett’s left arm and right leg while the two officers punched and kicked Mr. Garrett repeatedly," alleges the complaint filed Dec. 23.

According to the suit, "Mr. Garrett collapsed to the ground under the force of the Patrol Canine Unit’s attack."

The dog handlers allegedly "pulled Mr. Garrett up without ordering the canines to release their hold on Mr. Garrett’s arm and leg. The canines sank their teeth deeper into Mr. Garrett’s arm and leg when he was pulled up into the air, causing them to hang in the air, still attached to Mr. Garrett by their teeth as he was lifted."