After the speeches and presentation of the framed General Assembly resolutions, the real work of Virginia’s first Trisomy Awareness Month got underway Friday, as Gov. Glenn Youngkin hunkered down on his knees to play a hand-waving game with Tessa Holmes, 7, parked in her stroller by the door of a Capitol caucus room.

Trisomy means a person has three copies of a chromosome instead of the usual two.

Awareness, in part, means listening to what Virginians with the various syndromes caused by having an extra chromosome need, Youngkin had just said. But it also means treating people with those syndromes with respect and love, he said.

Listening, the governor heard Erika Rogers’ concerns — as he fist-bumped with daughter Jessa Rogers — about a proposed regulation that would tighten requirements under the state’s Medicaid waivers for developmental disability services involving parents serving as a child’s caretaker.

“Where are you going to find a caretaker for $12.70 an hour?” said Rogers, who lives in Louisa County. “But when we give up careers to take care of our children, that $12.70 for a family can make a difference.”

Gerri Alston-Meggett, who drove to the state Capitol from Hampton, wanted the governor to know her worries about the services daughter Leilani Meggett can get now that she has aged out of special education services.

As Youngkin knelt to be eye to eye with the 23-year-old in her stroller, touching her knee as he connected, her mom told him that while she’s impressed with the services Virginia offers, she’s not sure they’re right for her daughter.

“They’re services for old people, but she’s still a child,” she said.

That extra chromosome can cause a number of syndromes.

The most common is Down syndrome, which causes developmental delays, intellectual disability and a distinctive facial appearance. It may be associated with thyroid or heart disease.

It also causes Edward syndrome, a rare disorder that generates birth defects in organs that are often life-threatening, and Patau syndrome, which is associated brain and spinal cord abnormalities, poorly developed eyes, and cleft lip or palate.

“This is about listening,” Youngkin said after playing the hand-waving game with Tessa. “I heard things I’m going to take back and talk to [Secretary of Health and Human Resources] John [Littel] about ...

“But the big thing is how important parents are. Parents matter.”