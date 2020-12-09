Virginia records 4,398 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase of the pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,398 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the highest daily increase recorded in the state . The second-highest was Sunday, which saw a jump of 3,880 new cases. On Tuesday, there were 3,860.
Before November, the highest number of new cases in a single day was 2,015 in August. Wednesday's jump is more than twice that.
Two weeks after Thanksgiving, the state is now averaging more than 3,500 new cases per day over the last seven days. The incubation period for COVID-19 is up to 14 days.
Of the 267,128 total cases in Virginia, 232,940 have been classified as confirmed and 34,188 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
As of Wednesday, there have been 4,281 total deaths.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 25,862 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic and 2,035 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
This marks the first time hospitalizations surpassed 2,000 people in a single day. The current seven-day moving average is 1,885 people hospitalized - nearly 1.3 times the average on the week of Thanksgiving.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 15,592 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
VDH shows the percentage of positive results from COVID testing hasn't increased since Tuesday's 10.9%, but it remains the highest percentage since May. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4% and the state was averaging around 7,000 tests per day. Now, Virginia averages more than 25,000.
Almost 36,000 cases are associated with the state’s 1,626 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond has had 7,315 cases, 513 hospitalizations, 83 deaths and 94 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 11,409 cases, 587 hospitalizations, 171 deaths and 76 outbreaks.
Henrico County has had 9,440 cases, 623 hospitalizations, 266 deaths and 88 outbreaks. Hanover County has had 2,820 cases, 168 hospitalizations and 58 deaths.
The VDH dashboard operates on a roughly 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
