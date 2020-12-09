Virginia records 4,398 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase of the pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,398 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the highest daily increase recorded in the state . The second-highest was Sunday, which saw a jump of 3,880 new cases. On Tuesday, there were 3,860.

Before November, the highest number of new cases in a single day was 2,015 in August. Wednesday's jump is more than twice that.

Two weeks after Thanksgiving, the state is now averaging more than 3,500 new cases per day over the last seven days. The incubation period for COVID-19 is up to 14 days.

Of the 267,128 total cases in Virginia, 232,940 have been classified as confirmed and 34,188 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.

As of Wednesday, there have been 4,281 total deaths.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 25,862 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic and 2,035 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.