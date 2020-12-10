Virginia records second-highest daily increase in new COVID-19 cases

As of Wednesday, there have been 4,335 total deaths. The state's death toll could reach nearly 5,000 deaths by the end of the year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasting model.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 26,016 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic and 2,051 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.

This marks the highest number of hospitalizations recorded in a single day. The current seven-day moving average is 1,919 people hospitalized.

According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 15,723 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.

The percentage of positive results from COVID testing is now 11%, the highest percentage since May.

When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.