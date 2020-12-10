Virginia records second-highest daily increase in new COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,915 new COVID-19 cases - the second-highest daily increase recorded in the state. On Wednesday the state reported 4,398 new cases.
Virginia is now averaging nearly 3,800 new cases per day over the last week.
In a December study from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which has analyzed pandemic responses from more than 20 years, the situation is changing rapidly, with most health districts in the state reporting their highest rates of new cases.
Starting Thursday, the study predicts Virginia has three possible trajectories:
- No change
- A 15% decrease in spread with more restrictions
- A 15% increase in spread with less restrictions
"Societal changes in the past month have led to an increase in transmission rates," the study said, citing more interactions in schools, holiday travel, family gatherings and fatigue with COVID restrictions. "Population's behaviors determine the level of control of transmission we can achieve."
Of the 271,043 total cases reported by the VDH on Thursday, 235,720 have been classified as confirmed and 35,323 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
As of Wednesday, there have been 4,335 total deaths. The state's death toll could reach nearly 5,000 deaths by the end of the year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasting model.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 26,016 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic and 2,051 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
This marks the highest number of hospitalizations recorded in a single day. The current seven-day moving average is 1,919 people hospitalized.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 15,723 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
The percentage of positive results from COVID testing is now 11%, the highest percentage since May.
When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.
More than 36,500 cases are associated with the state’s 1,651 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond has had 7,406 cases, 515 hospitalizations, 84 deaths and 97 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 11,523 cases, 595 hospitalizations, 175 deaths and 77 outbreaks.
Henrico County has had 9,597 cases, 628 hospitalizations, 266 deaths and 88 outbreaks. Hanover County has had 2,864 cases, 168 hospitalizations and 59 deaths.
The VDH dashboard operates on a roughly 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
