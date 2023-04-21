Virginia is one of 19 states with a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

The policy, which took effect in Virginia back in 2020, is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for in other states once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people.

The policy has bipartisan appeal with some Republicans in favor of it, but second-amendment advocates including the National Rifle Association have been fighting against the law.

Since the substantial risk order law took effect in Virginia, it has been used hundreds of times across the commonwealth. As of March, there were 28 orders issued in Virginia in 2023. A bill to adjust the order filed in the state legislature has so far not advanced beyond the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Most of Virginia’s congressional delegation voted for the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which provided states funding to implement or create red-flag laws. But none of the state’s four Republican representatives voted for it.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine cheered the law, saying it “couldn’t be more urgent.”

“We support this bipartisan legislation that will improve background checks for buyers under 21, strengthen protections for victims of domestic violence, and make significant investments in community-based mental health services,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement in 2022. “There is more that can—and must—be done to address gun violence, but we welcome this meaningful progress and look forward to voting for this bill soon.”

Virginia applied for and was awarded $5 million in funding after the bill was signed by President Joe Biden.

The funding will be used to “enhance existing gun violence intervention and prevention programs across the Commonwealth of Virginia, and to implement new measures designed to provide additional resources to law enforcement agencies, Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ offices, public health agencies, court personnel, and judiciary staff,” according to Virginia’s funding application.

Along with continued implementation of the substantial risk protection order and other “behavioral health deflection pathways,” the money could help with firearm storage and removal.

Virginia officials “will seek applications from law enforcement agencies and other units of local government to more safely and efficiently store, track, and return firearms relinquished as a result of a substantial risk order petition in Virginia.”

“These projects may include funding for gun locks and safes for individuals and private businesses, physical storage solutions for law enforcement agencies, and software/computer technology to improve the tracking and return of firearms,” according to Virginia.

Virginia 13.4 firearm deaths per 100,000 people as of 2020, according to federal data, with 1,174 firearm deaths total, according to federal data.

