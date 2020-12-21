Virginia reports 4,042 new COVID-19 cases, third highest daily increase during the pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,042 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the state's total number of cases since the pandemic started to 310,890.

That's the third highest number reported on a single day, behind only 4,177 on Dec. 12 and 4,398 on Dec. 9.

Virginia has averaged 3,677 new cases per day over the last seven days.

Of the 310,890 total cases, 265,785 are confirmed and 45,105 are probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.

Virginia's death toll for the pandemic rose to 4,654 — 4,192 confirmed and 462 probable — increase of 101 deaths since Friday.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — showed a total of 27,887 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic, and 2,442 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending. The VHHA said ICU capacity is at 80%, but that number goes down to 54% when including surge beds.