Virginia reports more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, more than any other day during pandemic

The Virginia Department of Health reported 12,112 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, more than twice as many as a week ago and more than any other day during the pandemic. The previous record was 9,914 on Jan. 17.
Since Christmas, the state has seen 38,064 new COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has overtaken delta as the dominant strain across the country. The first case of Omicron was reported in Virginia on Dec. 9 – 20 days ago.
The surge in Virginia mirrors the nation, where the U.S. topped its record for the seven-day average of cases at 267,000, according to a New York Times database. It also comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a shortened quarantine and isolation period for those who are exposed to and who test positive for the coronavirus. Early studies have suggested that while omicron is more contagious, its effects are less severe.
Hospitalizations and deaths increased across the state, too, with 398 people in Virginia hospitalized and 38 deaths from COVID-19 reported Wednesday.
The surge is also creating long lines for COVID-19 testing in the Richmond-area that stretches into the roads, and reports say that police have had to stop people from pulling into parking lots looking for COVID-19 tests.
"We have not been able to keep up with demand this week, but we have tried our best," said Cat Long, spokesperson for the Richmond and Henrico Health districts. "Between the two events yesterday and today, we tested over 800 individuals but had to turn hundreds away."
In response to the demand, which Long said is being driven by increased exposure to the virus and people being proactive and getting tested before linking up with family and friends, the district added three additional testing locations at various locations next week.
The city of Richmond on Wednesday reported 452 new cases, higher than the 292 cases Tuesday, and higher than the 291 seven-day average. In the neighboring counties, cases are also higher than the average. Henrico reported 624 new cases, higher than its 7-day average of 385 cases. Chesterfield reported 640 new cases, higher than its 7-day average of 359 cases, and Hanover reported 142 new cases.
A spokesperson for the Governor's office did not immediately respond to questions from The Times-Dispatch about whether he planned to reinstate a mask mandate or other restrictions, which he has previously said were not being considered. Gov. Ralph Northam released a statement later Wednesday that cemented his stance that vaccines are the best way to prevent COVID-19 infection and hospitalization.
"Nearly everyone going to the hospital with COVID is unvaccinated. This is entirely avoidable, if everyone gets their shots," the statement said. In August, a report from the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation said that of those who are unvaccinated, nearly half are willing to do so - they just don't have proper access to vaccination appointments.
Restaurants are among the businesses already feeling the effects of the surge – Mama J’s in the Jackson Ward announced temporary closure because of COVID-19 cases on the staff on Wednesday. It’s unclear when they’ll reopen.
“We know this is hard on our staff and our guests but everyone’s health is paramount,” the restaurant announced via Instagram. “We will do our best to try and reopen at the beginning of the new year, but please stay tuned for more info.”
And The Tobacco Company on East Cary street this week announced required proof of vaccination to eat there.
“The purpose of this policy is to minimize the spread of the virus in the workplace by providing protection to our workers and guests and preventing community transmission,” the announcement on the website said.
