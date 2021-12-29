Virginia reports more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, more than any other day during pandemic

"We have not been able to keep up with demand this week, but we have tried our best," said Cat Long, spokesperson for the Richmond and Henrico Health districts. "Between the two events yesterday and today, we tested over 800 individuals but had to turn hundreds away."

In response to the demand, which Long said is being driven by increased exposure to the virus and people being proactive and getting tested before linking up with family and friends, the district added three additional testing locations at various locations next week.

The city of Richmond on Wednesday reported 452 new cases, higher than the 292 cases Tuesday, and higher than the 291 seven-day average. In the neighboring counties, cases are also higher than the average. Henrico reported 624 new cases, higher than its 7-day average of 385 cases. Chesterfield reported 640 new cases, higher than its 7-day average of 359 cases, and Hanover reported 142 new cases.