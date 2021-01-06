Virginia reports nearly 5,400 new COVID cases on Wednesday, hitting yet another record high

Along with states across the country, Virginia is seeing concerning, record-high spikes in new cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 5,387 additional infections.
Four out of the five highest single-day increases in cases occurred in the last week. All surpassed 5,000.
The jump in cases comes the week after New Year's and two weeks after Christmas, holidays health officials warned would set the foundation for a grim start to 2021. The percentage of people testing positive for the virus has climbed to almost 17%, nearing the highest recorded positivity rate of 20.2% in April. The low was 3.7% in March.
Virginia is averaging more than 4,700 new cases per day, which is almost double the average a month ago. At this rate, the state could surpass 400,000 total cases in five days.
Currently, Virginia has had 377,300 COVID-19 cases and 5,226 deaths. A COVID-19 model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects the death toll could almost double within three months.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association dashboard shows 2,925 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 or have tests pending.
More than 32,101 total people have been hospitalized and discharged.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 18,636 people have been hospitalized statewide for the virus, an increase of 110 since Tuesday. This figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
Vaccine data
More than 481,500 vaccine doses have been distributed in Virginia. Of those, less than 25% have been administered. State officials have attributed this lag to a delay in reporting due to multiple systems interacting.
As of Wednesday, 2,204 people have been fully vaccinated, meaning they've received the second vaccine dose. Of those vaccinated with at least one dose, about 65% are in the 30-59 age group.
Currently, health care workers and long-term care residents and staff are priority. Half a million Virginians qualify for this category. In Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, that number is estimated to be roughly 60,000. From numbers reported by the VDH, about 21% of the people in the local group had received their first dose.
Richmond-area numbers
On Wednesday, Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico saw increases of 560 COVID cases, 8 hospitalizations and five deaths from Tuesday.
The area now has a total of 43,298 cases, 2,165 hospitalizations and 686 deaths.
Richmond has had 9,887 cases, 575 hospitalizations and 100 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 15,529 cases, 698 hospitalizations and 209 deaths.
Henrico has had 13,561 cases, 692 hospitalizations and 299 deaths. Hanover has had 4,321 cases, 200 hospitalizations and 78 deaths.
