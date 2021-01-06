Virginia reports nearly 5,400 new COVID cases on Wednesday, hitting yet another record high

Along with states across the country, Virginia is seeing concerning, record-high spikes in new cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 5,387 additional infections.

Four out of the five highest single-day increases in cases occurred in the last week. All surpassed 5,000.

The jump in cases comes the week after New Year's and two weeks after Christmas, holidays health officials warned would set the foundation for a grim start to 2021. The percentage of people testing positive for the virus has climbed to almost 17%, nearing the highest recorded positivity rate of 20.2% in April. The low was 3.7% in March.

Virginia is averaging more than 4,700 new cases per day, which is almost double the average a month ago. At this rate, the state could surpass 400,000 total cases in five days.

Currently, Virginia has had 377,300 COVID-19 cases and 5,226 deaths. A COVID-19 model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects the death toll could almost double within three months.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association dashboard shows 2,925 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 or have tests pending.

More than 32,101 total people have been hospitalized and discharged.