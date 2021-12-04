Virginia Republicans gather in Hot Springs to celebrate and plan next steps

HOT SPRINGS - After years roaming the wilderness of electoral defeat, Republican activists from across Virginia showed new optimism at their annual post-election conference this weekend, saying they think their big wins last month are a model for the nation.
They gathered at the annual Republican Party of Virginia’s “Advance” at the Omni Homestead Resort in Bath County, where they celebrated their statewide wins and talked about policy, how to increase diversity in the party and what they can do to deliver in office.
On the policy front, they talked about their desire to prevent anti-racism teaching in K-12 classrooms and their opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. On the political side, they talked about how to keep focus on “kitchen table” issues to carry momentum into next year’s congressional races and heard from the expert consultants who helped Youngkin upset Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
Republicans swept the offices of governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor last month as well as taking what appears to be a 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates. Democrats control the state Senate 21-19.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin addressed the conference Friday, Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares spoke to a Saturday luncheon, and Lt. Gov-elect Winsome Sears was to speak at a Saturday evening banquet.
“Virginia has sent a message to the rest of the nation about what proper governance looks like,” said Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, one of four Republicans in Virginia’s 13-member U.S. House delegation. “The nation is watching … we can’t lose this momentum,” said Wittman, whose district includes Hanover and New Kent counties in the Richmond area.
State. Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said this year's Advance was markedly different than any in the past decade. Obenshain was the GOP nominee for attorney general in 2013 and narrowly lost after a recount confirmed the election of Democrat Mark Herring.
“I think what we have seen both in Richmond and Washington is Democrats getting too far out over their skis – showing their liberal bona fides," he said. "And voters across Virginia have come to understand that these are folks who are not in touch with the priorities of regular working families.”
He said he was surprised by some of the House of Delegates wins by Republicans last month but never felt Virginia had turned blue, even after years of Democratic dominance of statewide races. (Until Youngkin led the GOP sweep Nov. 2, Republicans had not won a statewide contest in Virginia since 2009.)
"I think Virginia is a competitive state," Obenshain said. "It’s going to remain a competitive state."
McDonnell weighs in
Until last month, Bob McDonnell was the last Republican to win the Virginia governor's mansion, serving from 2010 to 2014.
He joined a panel Saturday that included people from coalitions outside the party that promote causes like gun rights and ending abortion.
“I came to formally give up my title as the last Republican governor of Virginia," he told the panel.
But on the serious side, McDonnell said Republicans have been up against some powerful interests: environmental and abortion-rights lobbies, unions and liberal billionaires.
Even business groups, once loyally Republican, have spread money around between the two major parties, he said, nationally and in Virginia. That lends importance to conservative groups that organize voters, he said.
"There's an innate sense right now ... that's something's just not right here in the culture," he said. "We're the only party ... and it actually says it in our creed, that we believe that faith in God is indispensable to moral fiber of the nation."
He said voters who are feeling beat down because of COVID-19 and crime increases are receptive to a positive outlook, and a Republican coalition needs to continue being an optimistic party.
"This was a positive campaign that Glenn Youngkin ran," McDonnell said.
Teaching about racism
Among the more controversial policies Republicans pushed in the election was opposition to teaching of systemic racism and racial equity in K-12 schools. Republicans convey that position under the umbrella term "critical race theory."
Much of the weekend discussion focused on Republicans wanting to recruit more candidates for local school boards and speak out at school board meetings.
At a policy forum on Saturday, panelists decried what they described as liberal standards in schools for educating children, and called on classroom teaching to be pro-American.
Democrats "want to see everything through the lens of race with the idea that America, its institutions, its legal system, its culture, holidays, traditions are all systemically racist and need to be reconstructed clearly starting at an early age," said Ian Prior, the executive director of Fight for Schools, an organization that has been active in pushing against members of the Loudoun County School Board over teacher training and open meetings issues.
Laura Hughes, a member of the Virginia Beach School Board, opposed teaching of students to be anti-racist.
"Anti-racism is looking for the racism in everything. The only way to be an effective anti-racist is not to ask whether racism is part of a situation, it’s to ask where it is. You’re always looking for it. You need to look for it in every single situation. And these are the people teaching our children," she said.
Behind the scenes strategy
Operatives who helped brand and market Youngkin shared what worked.
When they started, they had a first-time candidate with no social media presence in a nomination contest against Republicans who were well-known to party activists.
They had to win a GOP convention, where conservatism is key, but then win a general election where the electorate is diverse. They asked what kind of Republican Youngkin was - perhaps a Reagan Republican or Trump Republican?
It turned out he was a "Youngkin Republican," said Kristin Davison, vice president of Axiom Strategies, a campaign firm Youngkin used in the race.
"You have to be your own brand, and that was so important to what we did," she said.
When they needed to introduce Youngkin to GOP voters, his team created a video that avoided scary, negative attacks on Democrats or liberals.
They wanted to give voters something to be for, "not just to hate the other folks," said Danny Laub, a partner at Poolhouse, the Richmond-based agency that produced Youngkin's ads.
"The whole video is aspirational. It’s forward looking," Laub said. "It’s 'we can build a better Virginia together.' "
Editor’s note: The Republican Party of Virginia is charging the Richmond Times-Dispatch $75 for a ticket to attend and report on the Advance, the party’s annual post-election gathering at the Omni Homestead in Hot Springs.
