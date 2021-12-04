Virginia Republicans gather in Hot Springs to celebrate and plan next steps

"Anti-racism is looking for the racism in everything. The only way to be an effective anti-racist is not to ask whether racism is part of a situation, it’s to ask where it is. You’re always looking for it. You need to look for it in every single situation. And these are the people teaching our children," she said.

Behind the scenes strategy

Operatives who helped brand and market Youngkin shared what worked.

When they started, they had a first-time candidate with no social media presence in a nomination contest against Republicans who were well-known to party activists.

They had to win a GOP convention, where conservatism is key, but then win a general election where the electorate is diverse. They asked what kind of Republican Youngkin was - perhaps a Reagan Republican or Trump Republican?

It turned out he was a "Youngkin Republican," said Kristin Davison, vice president of Axiom Strategies, a campaign firm Youngkin used in the race.

"You have to be your own brand, and that was so important to what we did," she said.