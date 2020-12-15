Virginia sees decrease in daily cases while vaccines roll out statewide; positivity rate jumps to 11.2%

Tuesday marks the second day of vaccine shipments rolling out statewide to curb a virus that's infected 288,309 people and killed 4,470 residents in Virginia. VCU Medical Center's roughly 3,800 doses will be distributed starting Wednesday for front-line healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents - groups prioritized by the first round of vaccinations.

Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, one of 37 veteran medical centers in the U.S., is starting vaccinations Tuesday, marking some of the first in the area to receive one of the 72,150 doses in the state's initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine. UVA Health is also preparing to administer roughly 3,000 vaccinations Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there have been more than 16,000 cases among healthcare workers in the state. Long-term care facilities account for nearly half of the state's death toll.

Virginia is seeing a steady decrease in daily COVID cases reported over the past week, but continues to average more than 3,600 new cases per day, according to Health Department numbers on Tuesday.

The peak - an average of more than 3,900 new cases over the last seven days - was recorded Saturday, which also saw the second-highest daily case increase since March at 4,177 infections.