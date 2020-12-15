Virginia sees decrease in new cases reported while vaccines roll out statewide; positivity rate jumps to 11.2%

Tuesday marks the second day of vaccine shipments rolling out statewide to curb COVID-19, which has infected 288,309 people and killed 4,470 residents in Virginia. VCU Medical Center's roughly 3,800 doses will be distributed starting Wednesday for front-line health care workers and long-term care staff and residents - groups prioritized by the first round of vaccinations.

Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, one of 37 veteran medical centers in the U.S., and a Bon Secours hospital in Richmond started vaccinations Tuesday morning, marking some of the first in the area to receive one of the 72,150 doses in the state's initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

Bon Secours said Tuesday that its five Richmond-area hospitals had received a total of 4,875 vaccine doses. UVA Health was also preparing to administer roughly 3,000 vaccinations Tuesday along with Ballad Health, Sentara Healthcare and Mary Washington Hospital.

As of Tuesday, more than 16,000 health care workers in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. Long-term care facilities account for nearly half of the state's death toll, which a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasting model estimates could reach nearly 5,000 by the end of 2020.