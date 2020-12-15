Virginia sees decrease in new cases reported while vaccines roll out statewide; positivity rate jumps to 11.2%

Tuesday marks the second day of vaccine shipments rolling out statewide to curb COVID-19, which has infected 288,309 people and killed 4,470 residents in Virginia. VCU Medical Center's roughly 3,800 doses will be distributed starting Wednesday for front-line health care workers and long-term care staff and residents - groups prioritized by the first round of vaccinations.
Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, one of 37 veteran medical centers in the U.S., and a Bon Secours hospital in Richmond started vaccinations Tuesday morning, marking some of the first in the area to receive one of the 72,150 doses in the state's initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.
Bon Secours said Tuesday that its five Richmond-area hospitals had received a total of 4,875 vaccine doses. UVA Health was also preparing to administer roughly 3,000 vaccinations Tuesday along with Ballad Health, Sentara Healthcare and Mary Washington Hospital.
As of Tuesday, more than 16,000 health care workers in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. Long-term care facilities account for nearly half of the state's death toll, which a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasting model estimates could reach nearly 5,000 by the end of 2020.
While Virginia is seeing a decrease in new COVID-19 cases reported since Saturday, the state continues to average more than 3,600 new cases per day, according to VDH numbers on Tuesday.
Saturday's numbers recorded a peak: an average of more than 3,900 new cases over the last seven days and the second-highest daily case increase since March at 4,177 infections.
The highest was last Wednesday: 4,398 new cases.
Of the 288,309 total cases reported by the VDH on Tuesday, 249,040 have been classified as confirmed and 39,269 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — showed on Tuesday a total of 26,929 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic, and 2,361 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
This marks yet another peak for the highest number of hospitalizations recorded in a single day. The current seven-day moving average is 2,156 people hospitalized.
Before November, the highest average was 1,527 hospitalizations over a seven-day period in May.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 16,187 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
The percentage of positive results from COVID testing has jumped to 11.2%. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.
On Tuesday, the VDH reported 37,686 cases associated with the state’s 1,691 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond has had 7,779 cases, 526 hospitalizations, 86 deaths and 102 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 12,153 cases, 618 hospitalizations, 182 deaths and 79 outbreaks.
Henrico County has had 10,169 cases, 636 hospitalizations, 270 deaths and 91 outbreaks. Hanover County has had 3,018 cases, 173 hospitalizations and 61 deaths.
The VDH dashboard operates on a roughly 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo