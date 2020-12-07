Virginia sees nearly 11,500 new COVID-19 cases since Friday as positivity rate hits 10.8%

The last three days in Virginia saw the highest number of daily coronavirus cases ever recorded, with 11,490 new cases coming in since Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,817 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the second-highest increase of new daily cases recorded since the start of the outbreak. The peak was Sunday, which saw a 3,880-case jump.

On Saturday, it was 3,793.

This brings the state's total to 258,870 cases and the seven-day average for new cases to 3,005.

Of the 258,870 cases, 226,426 cases were classified as confirmed and 32,444 were deemed probable, meaning the person was symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result. More than 20% of total cases are in the 20-29 age group.

Virginia also surpassed 4,200 deaths on Monday, with an increase of 48 new deaths since Friday, VDH data shows.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Monday that a total of 25,401 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic, and 1,885 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have testing results pending