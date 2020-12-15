Virginia sees steady decrease in daily cases while vaccines roll out statewide; positivity rate jumps to 11.2%

Tuesday marks the second day of vaccine shipments rolling out statewide to curb a virus that's infected 288,309 people and killed 4,470 residents in Virginia. VCU Medical Center's roughly 3,800 doses will be distributed starting Wednesday for front-line healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents - groups prioritized by the first round of vaccinations.
Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, one of 37 veteran medical centers in the U.S., is starting vaccinations Tuesday, marking some of the first in the area to receive one of the 72,150 doses in the state's initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine. UVA Health is also preparing to administer roughly 3,000 vaccinations Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, there have been more than 16,000 cases among healthcare workers in the state. Long-term care facilities account for nearly half of the state's death toll.
Virginia is seeing a steady decrease in daily COVID cases reported over the past week, but continues to average more than 3,600 new cases per day, according to Health Department numbers on Tuesday.
The peak - an average of more than 3,900 new cases over the last seven days - was recorded Saturday, which also saw the second-highest daily case increase since March at 4,177 infections.
The highest was last Wednesday: 4,398 new cases.
Of the 288,309 total cases reported by the VDH on Tuesday, 249,040 have been classified as confirmed and 39,269 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 26,929 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic, and 2,361 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
This marks yet another peak for the highest number of hospitalizations recorded in a single day. The current seven-day moving average is 2,156 people hospitalized.
Before November, the highest average was in 1,527 hospitalizations over a seven-day period in May.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 16,187 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
The percentage of positive results from COVID testing has jumped to 11.2%. When the state was entering Phase 1 on May 15, the positivity rate was 14.4%.
More than 37,600 cases are associated with the state’s 1,691 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond has had 7,779 cases, 526 hospitalizations, 86 deaths and 101 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 11,962 cases, 611 hospitalizations, 180 deaths and 79 outbreaks.
Henrico County has had 10,169 cases, 636 hospitalizations, 270 deaths and 91 outbreaks. Hanover County has had 3,018 cases, 173 hospitalizations and 61 deaths.
The VDH dashboard operates on a roughly 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The state’s death toll could reach nearly 5,000 deaths by the end of the year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasting model.
