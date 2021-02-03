Virginia Senate backs bill to abolish the death penalty

He said he would never argue that capital punishment saves the cost of housing an inmate for life. He added: "I would never make a robust defense over the manner in which capital punishment was applied in centuries past."

But, he contends, it can be applied far more carefully and fairly in Virginia now. "We need to look at how it is being applied now and it is rare and it is for the worst of the worst."

Among the cases he cited was that of Ricky Gray, who in January 2006 murdered seven people in Richmond, including two young girls and their parents and was executed in 2017. "These are savage crimes," he said.

"Very seldom is capital punishment even requested now and even less seldom is it given by juries, not because there are not cases in which capital punishment is appropriate but it is because of the discernment of prosecutors and law enforcement officers and members of juries," said Obenshain.

"It should rarely, if ever, be applied," he said.

Agreeing with Obsenshain, Sen. Richard H. Stuart, R-King George, said, "There are some people so rotten, so rotten to the core that you can't do anything with them and have to protect other members of society from them. That is our responsibility."