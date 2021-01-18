Virginia Senate committee backs bill to abolish the death penalty

"Any person who will murder a police officer will murder any member of society and we think they ought to be dealt with the most harshly," said Huggins.

Former state Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Grayson, a former state trooper, supported Huggins remarks. "If you do go down this road, at least put a provision that law enforcement are nor out there alone . . . and that their families can feel like you have their back," he said.

"Because it would just make an open season on law enforcement if we don't do something," said Carrico.

The widow of Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer who was murdered in Richmond in March 2016 also opposed abolition. The decision should be left up to the slain officer's family, she said.

However, Rachel Sutphin, daughter of Corporal Eric Sutphin, with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, who was shot to death by William Morva in 2006, spoke in favor of abolition.

"I believe the death penalty is an ineffective and outdated measure that brings no solace to family members. The state would better spend their time and their money providing resources for my family versus killing another person," she said.