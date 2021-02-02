Virginia Senate unanimously passes McClellan measure for stronger foreclosure protections

Homeowners who face foreclosure would have more time to save their homes under a bill that cleared the Virginia Senate on Tuesday.
The Senate unanimously backed SB-1327, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan, D-Richmond. McClellan, also a Democratic candidate for governor, said it would give homeowners who have missed mortgage payments an opportunity to seek legal or financial recourse that could help avoid a worst-case scenario outcome.
“The more we can do to help people pay their mortgage and avoid being put out on the street, the better that is for everybody,” McClellan said in an interview. “That’s why you see a bill with no opposition.”
Foreclosure can be catastrophic. In addition to costing someone their home, foreclosure wipes way the years of savings it took to purchase it, hamstrings the borrower’s future attempts to qualify for credit or a mortgage and dashes what is often the biggest wealth building opportunity many families have, all in one fell swoop.
Under current state law, a mortgage company must give 14 days notice before it plans to auction off someone’s home. McClellan’s measure would extend that period to 60 days while also requiring lenders to notify the borrowers about financial and legal resources available in their area.
That additional time could make all the difference, said Mariah Williams, Housing Opportunities Made Equal’s director of research and policy. The nonprofit aids homeowners facing foreclosure. Its counselors have found that by the time most homeowners figure out who to reach out to for help, it’s often too late to avert an auction, Williams said.
“We work with clients through our foreclosure prevention program who, if given more time and access to additional information through homeownership counseling, have the chance to protect their investment and future,” Williams said in a statement.
Spiking during the Great Recession, foreclosures have declined in Virginia over the last decade. They reached a low point locally last year, due to a federal moratorium on foreclosures put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Richmond Association of Realtors logged 174 listings of foreclosed properties in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover Counties. That was half as many as in 2019, according to figures the organization provided.
President Joe Biden’s administration extended foreclosure freeze on mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration through the end of March. In Virginia, low-income homeowners who have fallen behind on payments are eligible for mortgage relief through a program Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development launched using federal CARES Act dollars.
In addition to HOME, McClellan’s measure has backing from the Virginia Poverty Law Center, the Virginia Mortgage Lenders Association and the Virginia Bankers Association.
Matt Bruning, a lobbyist for the Virginia Bankers Association, told the Senate General Laws Committee late last month that McClellan addressed initial concerns the industry group voiced.
“This proposal strikes the appropriate balance of strengthening consumers’ ability and time to fully understand the process and options prior to a foreclosure sale without significantly complicating, nor unnecessarily extending, the process to the detriment of the secured lender,” Bruning said.
A companion bill, carried by Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, cleared the House of Delegates General Laws committee Tuesday and is headed to the floor.
