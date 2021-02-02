Virginia Senate unanimously passes McClellan measure for stronger foreclosure protections

Homeowners who face foreclosure would have more time to save their homes under a bill that cleared the Virginia Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate unanimously backed SB-1327, sponsored by Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan, D-Richmond. McClellan, also a Democratic candidate for governor, said it would give homeowners who have missed mortgage payments an opportunity to seek legal or financial recourse that could help avoid a worst-case scenario outcome.

“The more we can do to help people pay their mortgage and avoid being put out on the street, the better that is for everybody,” McClellan said in an interview. “That’s why you see a bill with no opposition.”

Foreclosure can be catastrophic. In addition to costing someone their home, foreclosure wipes way the years of savings it took to purchase it, hamstrings the borrower’s future attempts to qualify for credit or a mortgage and dashes what is often the biggest wealth building opportunity many families have, all in one fell swoop.

Under current state law, a mortgage company must give 14 days notice before it plans to auction off someone’s home. McClellan’s measure would extend that period to 60 days while also requiring lenders to notify the borrowers about financial and legal resources available in their area.