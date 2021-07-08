Virginia set to receive at least $80 million from Purdue Pharma opioid agreement

The company's creditors will need to vote on the plan.

"The progress made in the third and final round of mediation builds upon the support already publicly expressed by nearly every organized creditor group in the bankruptcy proceedings," Purdue Pharma said in a statement. "We will continue to work to build even greater consensus for our Plan of Reorganization, which would transfer billions of dollars of value into trusts for the benefit of the American people and direct critically-needed medicines and resources to communities and individuals nationwide who have been affected by the opioid crisis."

A majority of Virginia's portion of the money will go to the state's opioid abatement authority, a fund Herring asked the legislature to create this year to support treatment and recovery from opioid addiction. All told, there have been 12,315 opioid overdose deaths in Virginia from 2007 to 2020, according to state numbers.

Herring's statement said the release of documents is important so Virginians could see millions of records "that show the lies and deceit that Purdue and the Sacklers used for decades to sell billions of pills."

According to his office, the Sacklers will be banned from the opioid business and the company sold or wound down by 2024.

In February, the attorney general's office secured a settlement of about $13.6 million from consultant McKinsey & Company, which helped opioid companies promote their drugs.