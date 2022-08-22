Virginia sets a sweeping partnership for hard-pressed Petersburg

Virginia is stretching out a hand to one of its hardest-pressed cities – Petersburg – with a unique partnership that brings together state and local officials, businesses and nonprofits for a sweeping program for community development.

“Why? Because Petersburg matters,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said after formally launching the effort, called Partnership for Petersburg, during a two-hour presentation at the Petersburg Public Library.

It is starting with six primary areas of focus, broken down to 42 specific objectives, and brings in 61 different groups.

But the aim is for Petersburg to take the lead, Youngkin told the library audience of some 300 people already signed up to participate in the partnership.

“This is, again, not a state-run initiative that is being imposed on Petersburg. It is the exact opposite – it is a partnership where we are working to fully empower our local partnership to lead these initiatives with the full support of the commonwealth,” he said after the presentation.

Monday's presentation underscored areas where Petersburg is lagging and the partnership will try to make progress - from learning loss and chronic absenteeism in the city's schools, to high rates of violent crime, child mortality that is 180% higher than the state average and barriers to health care that contribute to life expectancy that is nearly 13 years shorter than the Virginia average.

Effort on one of the six focus areas - public safety – is already underway.

A Virginia State Police surge and the assignment of two state assistant attorneys general as special assistants to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to focus on getting violent repeat offenders off the street is already paying dividends, Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

Shootings are down 12% since April, aggravated assaults down by 48% and murders by 56%, he said.

The public safety effort also will include gang violence intervention experts, more accountability for juveniles using firearms in crimes and programs for young people who might be at risk of getting into trouble with the law.

Education is another main focus for the partnership. Here, Virginia State University and Richard Bland College plan to launch a laboratory school for the city.

In addition, the partnership will launch a tutoring and mentoring corps, aiming to reach every Petersburg student who could benefit.

The Boys and Girls club, Communities in Schools, the Y and the Urban League are joining the two colleges, state education officials and the Petersburg school system in this effort.

Public health is another focus, and specific goals here include extending the health department’s hours and operating mobile clinics, with a push to provide more health screenings. Here, several health insurers and hospital systems are joining public agencies.

In addition, state officials will team up with local officials to fast track improvements at the Poor Creek pump station, aiming to improve existing service and provide for future development.

On transportation, Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III said the state will be funding a new multi-modal center for the city, modernizing the Amtrak station and improving safety at the Interstate 95 and Interstate 85 junction, including work on the Washington and Wythe streets exit.

Generating jobs and economic growth is another focus, with an eye to building on the city’s base of pharmaceutical plants, expanding access to housing, expanding broadband connections and encouraging entrepreneurs with support from a $500,000 “founders fund.”

The final focus area is community and faith groups, with the state working to help them find the resources they need for their programs “and then we will get out of the way,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James.

During the ceremony, six different groups totaling more than 200 state officials, Petersburg residents and business leaders trooped up to the stage of the library auditorium to sign pledges to tackle the partnership’s 42 initial targets.

And when it was the turn of Youngkin and Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham to wrap things up, the governor called all the people who already signed pledges to come back to the stage to witness as he and the mayor signed their pledge.

“For everyone in the city to come together, that’s what’s so exciting about this,” said Petersburg School Board chairman Kenneth Pritchett.