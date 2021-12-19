Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash early Sunday in Richmond

Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Richmond in which a man who had left his car after it was involved in an accident was struck and killed by another vehicle.

Authorities have not yet released the dead man's name.

At 1:55 a.m. state police responded to a crash near mile marker 74. Authorities say a Nissan Sentra traveling south on I-95 ran off the left side of the highway, struck the Jersey wall at the 74 mile marker and stopped in the left travel lane.

The driver, the only person in the Nissan, was stepping out of the crashed vehicle when it was struck by a southbound Dodge Journey, police said. The impact knocked the Nissan's driver into the left and center travel lanes, where he was struck by a southbound Hyundai Tucson. The Nissan's driver died at the scene.