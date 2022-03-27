Virginia State Police rush anti-venom to Richmond to treat man bitten by pet viper

The Virginia State Police on Sunday ensured that an anti-venom treatment was rushed to VCU Health to use on a man who was bitten by his own pet, an African pit viper.

The Virginia State Police said in a statement that it helped deliver anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach to Richmond’s VCU Health to treat the man, whose name and locality of residence were not immediately disclosed.

The man was bitten overnight and already had received an initial dose of anti-venom treatment from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Mackenzie Di Nardo, a spokesperson for the aquarium in Virginia Beach, said it had provided 35 doses of anti-venom for emergency transport by state police to VCU Medical Center after getting a call from the Virginia Poison Center.

“Anti-venom is maintained at the Virginia Aquarium as a safety precaution for staff as the Aquarium cares for exotic, non-native species,” Di Nardo said in an email. “This is common practice for zoos and aquariums that care for exotic animals as exotic anti-venoms are not commonly found in general hospital settings. A supply of anti-venom remains at the Virginia Aquarium to continue operations safely.”

A state police spokeswoman said Sunday evening that the man who was bitten was still alive but that she had no further information on his status. She also said she did not know in which locality the man was bitten.

A spokeswoman for VCU declined to comment.

The African Pit viper, also known as the Gaboon viper, is one of the most venomous snakes in the world. The bite can cause fever, difficulty breathing, inflammation and hemorrhaging, which can lead to death, according to National Geographic.